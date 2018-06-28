Kate Middleton is not pregnant just two months after delivering Prince Louis.

Life & Style claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again. The tabloid published a report with a headline that read "Another Baby On The Way For Kate." A so-called source told the publication that "those close to Kate are saying she's pregnant with baby No. 4!"

The source alleged that Prince William's wife is already "showing all the signs of pregnancy" such as avoiding alcohol and suffering from nausea. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly want to give Princess Charlotte a little sister. The publication also pointed out Middleton has done a "disappearing act" but later on mentioned that she's on maternity leave.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. First, the insider has no first-hand knowledge about Middleton and doesn't have a direct confirmation of the claims. Also, the tabloid has been repeatedly claiming that Prince William and Middleton are expecting twin girls when they don't.

"To say the publication can't be trusted would be a massive understatement. And no reputable media have said anything about Middleton already being pregnant again," the rumor-debunking site wrote.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed their newborn in April and had a speedy recovery. The Duchess of Cambridge only spent 12 hours in the hospital and just 7 hours after giving birth, she already stepped out for Prince Louis' public debut.

According to reports, Middleton leaves the hospital immediately because she knew that her presence would cause frenzy outside the hospital where media and photographers usually camped outside the Lindo Wing. Middleton knows that this can be disruptive to other patients.

Prince Louis' christening is set on July 9 at The Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, London, the same venue where Meghan Markle was baptized. For the said event, Prince William and Middleton are expected to make a compromise.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis' christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes said. "We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood