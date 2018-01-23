Kate Middleton and Prince William's fans are already speculating the name of the couple's third child.

Bookies in the United Kingdom are reportedly taking bets on the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third royal baby. The newest addition to Prince William and Middleton's family won't arrive until April, but the upcoming prince or princess is already making waves.

According to Jessica Bridge from Ladbrokes Betting Agency, the royal family "regurgitate the same names every few generations so it's very hard to see a Princess Chardonnay or a Prince Wayne," Newshub reported.

At the moment, the leading pick for the third baby's name is Alice, which is perfect for a princess. The runner-up is Albert.

There are rumors that the couple is expecting a girl. However, this remains to be unconfirmed. There are also bets on how much the baby will weigh, and the favorite guess is three kilograms.

Prince William and Middleton are already parents to two adorable royal babies, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. At the moment, their eldest is attending school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Meanwhile, their youngest just started her nursery classes at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

On Friday afternoon, Middleton was photographed stuck in traffic in her Range Rover. The Duchess was on her way to fetch Prince George from school. In the snaps, Middleton was ahead of a number 11 bus on Kings Road in Chelsea. The slow traffic did not seem to bother her that much, however, as she was smiling while behind the wheel.

Despite Middleton's busy schedule, she always takes time to be with her kids in between fulfilling her royal duties. On Wednesday, she visited Bond Primary School in Mitcham and played tennis with the kids. During the visit, Middleton confessed that she was sporty when she was younger, but she changed after welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"A big thank you from me as well because I've loved playing with you all - it's so energetic and exciting to be part of it, so well done for all the hard work," Middleton said. "And I love tennis. I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies."

Photo: Getty Images/Heathcliff O'Malley