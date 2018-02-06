Kate Middleton and Prince William received assorted gifts from Queen Sonja and King Harald.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a four-day Scandinavian tour where they made an official visit to Sweden and Norway. On Feb. 1, Prince William and Middleton joined King Harald and Queen Sonja at Norway's Royal Palace in Oslo for an official dinner.

The hosts were very kind to set out an assortment of gifts for the British royals. King Harald and Queen Sonja's presents include sweaters for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They also did not forget the upcoming addition to the Cambridge's, People reported.

King Harald and Queen Sonja included a gift for the upcoming baby. On the card, they wrote, "For the Prince of Princess to come!" The publication noted that the Norwegian hosts used Middleton's familiar name "Kate" and not her official title Duchess of Cambridge or name Catherine.

That's not all, the Norwegian royals also put Prince William and Middleton's portrait on the table. The shot was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Jackson shared the photo on Instagram and showed his delight after seeing his work being gifted to the Norwegian hosts. "This has been floating around Twitter and it was fantastic to see that the official portrait I took was presented as a gift to the King and Queen of Norway during the Cambridge's Scandinavian Royal Tour," Jackson wrote in the caption.

The photo was taken for Prince William and Middleton's family Christmas portrait. However, in the snap, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show rare PDA by wrapping their arms around each other.

Prince William and Middleton released a similar photo during the holiday. The snap they shared featured their complete family with 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. In their portrait, the Cambridge’s wear coordinated outfit.

Middleton who has been known for recycling her outfit, re-wore her blue Catherine Walker suit for the said photo shoot. But the snap became controversial after some fans started to look for the Duchess' right arm.

"Where's Kate's right hand?!" Kate M Cambridge wrote.

"Has anyone seen Kate's right arm? Did she lose it somewhere?" Sue Rose asked.

The royal fans believed that Middleton's missing arms could be due to a bad edit. Meanwhile, some believed that she placed it at Prince William's back since they were standing close to each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Hannah McKay