Kate Middleton and Prince William first overseas royal tour for 2018 will began at the end of the month.

The palace announced in December that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are flying to Sweden and Norway for an official visit. Prince William and Middleton will be there on Jan. 30 until Feb. 2.

Prince William and Middleton will be treated to a special luncheon by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia while in Sweden. They will also visit Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Hello! reported.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour includes a dinner with Alicia Vikander. The award-winning Swedish actress has starred in numerous big films like "Ex Machina, " "Jason Bourne" and "Tomb Raider" to name a few. Vikander and "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Michael Fassbender got married in October 2017.

Aside from Vikander, the British royals will mingle with Stellan Skarsgård. The highlights of their trip to Sweden also includes strolling through the cobbled streets of Stockholm en route to the iconic Stortorget square where they can lit-up skyline from the Fotografiska Galleries.

When Prince William and Middleton arrive in Norway, they will join King Harald V and Queen Sonja at Oslo's royal palace for an official dinner. They will also visit Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

While in Norway, Prince William and Middleton will visit the ski jump Holmenkollen. The place is popular for its iconic landmark that features dramatic views over the city of Oslo. The duke and duchess will also visit Hartvig Nissen School and meet the stars and producers of "Skam" to learn more about the TV show.

According to People, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will not accompany their parents on their upcoming royal tour. It can be remembered that Prince William and Middleton brought them along when they visited German and Poland over the summer. One of the probable reasons is that the two are busy with school.

Prince George is attending classes at Thomas's Battersea in London. He started school in September. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte just started her nursery class at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington earlier this month.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leavl-Olivas