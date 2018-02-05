Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely show PDA, but they also have moments where they express their love for each other in public.

On Sunday, royal photographer Chris Jackson took to Instagram to share a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the snap, Prince William and Middleton are all smiles as they wrap their arms around each other.

"This has been floating around Twitter and it was fantastic to see that the official portrait I took was presented as a gift to the King and Queen of Norway during the Cambridge's Scandinavian Royal Tour," Jackson wrote in the caption.

After he shared the sweet photo, social media users quickly expressed how pleased they were with Jackson's work. His fans filled the comments section of his post with praise.

"Quite a feather in your cap! You do beautiful work & I truly enjoy following your account!" one netizen wrote.

"Your photos are different from other royal photos. There is such a relaxed feeling between the camera and the subject. Friendship comes through in the pictures, and that is pretty nice. Your pictures make the royals seem so warm and inviting. And your travel journals are fun!!!!!" another user wrote.

The shot was taken for Prince William and Middleton's family Christmas portrait. In the snap, the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore her pale blue Catherine Walker suit. But unlike the one that the family shared over the holiday season, this one only featured the royal couple, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not in the photo.

"I think it's the most 'real' photo of Kate & William. They are so in love , and it's nice to see true affection and happiness between them," one social media user commented.

"One of the best pictures I've seen in awhile... reminds me of their engagement photos... " user loripetro426 wrote.

Prince William and Middleton rarely touch each other in public, so whenever they do, their fans always notice it. For instance, many were surprised when Middleton touched Prince William's knee as they playfully joked around during their interview for BBC's "Blue Peter" in December.

The public also noticed when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held each other's hand when they walked to the church to attend the Christmas service in Sandringham last year. The couple was with the other members of the royal family, including Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones