Kate Middleton and Prince William missed his cousin's wedding.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse's nuptials. The bride was Princess Diana's niece, so she's Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were present in the celebration, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't attend the event. According to a royal expert, this could be because the Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave.

"Kate is on maternity leave reportedly until October," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express. "Obviously events such as Meghan and Harry's wedding and Trooping the Colour were exceptions and Louis is expected to be christened in the summer."

According to Fitzwilliams, Prince Harry and Markle's attendance in the event is already a representation for the royal family. "Harry and Meghan were there lending royal support to his cousin," Fitzwilliams said.

Middleton is expected to step out again for Prince Louis' christening. According to an insider, the announcement of the baptism of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling will likely be at the end of this month or next month.

"If you look back at the birth of Princess Charlotte, she was born on May 2 and her christening was July 5," said Jess Ilse, editorial assistant at the Royal Central. "So if you follow that model for Prince Louis' christening, I wouldn't be surprised if it was announced for the end of this month or July."

Prince William and Middleton will reportedly make a compromise for their son's christening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will share photos but will keep the occasion as private as possible.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes told Express. "The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family - we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match."

"We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," he continued. "These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

Middleton is expected to return to her royal duties in October.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas