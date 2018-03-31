Kate Middleton and Prince William are still not aware of the gender of their third baby.

Middleton is due in a few weeks. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opt to keep the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy unknown. They also made the same choice when they were expecting Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"William and Kate don't know the sex of the baby so they're rather looking forward to finding out," an insider told E! News. "It's very difficult to be totally prepared when you don't know if it's going to be a boy or a girl."

While the source's words hold true, the royal family prefers to keep it this way because it makes them more thrilled to welcome the new addition to their brood. In fact, everyone is already excited about Prince William and Middleton's third child.

"Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby," the source added. "The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister."

The insider added that Prince William's wife is "resting" after taking up so much work. Another source revealed that the Duchess is at her mom Carole Middleton's home to celebrate the Easter with them."

Middleton made her final royal engagement prior to delivering baby no. 3 last week in another Commonwealth event. Middleton and Prince William stepped out together and visited London's Olympic Park and SportsAid. The royal couple watched a wheelchair basketball game, they also met the athletes and joined the Commonwealth Quiz.

On the same outing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helped the volunteers prepare a meal for the Commonwealth Big Lunch. According to Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte love making pizza dough.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," the Duchess said.

Royal fans have different opinions about the gender of Middleton's upcoming child. Some believe that the royals are expecting a girl because her baby bump is "high and wide." Meanwhile, Ulrika Johnson who predicted her own pregnancies accurately thinks that the new addition to the family of four is a boy.

