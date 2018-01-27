Prince William and Kate Middleton want to give their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, a normal life like other kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very proud of their children and just like any other parent, they share photos of their adorable kids from time to time. For instance, in December, Prince William and Middleton shared a portrait of them with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for their family holiday card. Earlier this month, Middleton also showcased her photography skills and shared two shots of Princess Charlotte for her first day of school portrait which she personally captured. But while the royal parents are kind enough to share updates and photos of their kids, they are strict when it comes to maintaining their babies' privacy.

According to Hello!, the couple just planted 40-foot hedges in front of Kensington Palace. The reason behind this is to allow Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play outside without being seen from the gates.

When the family was still living at Anmer Hall, Prince William and Middleton also implemented a "no-fly zone" around their estate. The couple did it to prevent helicopters and drones from getting photos of their kids. In 2015, they also asked the media to leave Prince George and Princess Charlotte alone.

"They want both children to be free to play in public and semi-public spaces with other children without being photographed," a statement from the palace read.

Prince William and Middleton were reportedly upset at that time after learning that paparazzi were seen following Prince George and his nanny. The royal couple felt that the photographer had been placing their son under surveillance and monitoring for a period of time. They felt that their baby was harassed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not take legal actions against the photographer but issued a warning through their royal protection officer. Prince William and Middleton also asked that Prince George be "permitted to lead as ordinary a life as possible" while he is still young.

"No parent would tolerate the suspicion of someone pursuing and harassing their child and carer whilst their child is playing in a public park or going about their daily activities," the palace said in a statement.

For those who want to be updated of Prince William and Middleton's children the couple share photos of them but only on big occasions like birthdays, christening or on their first day of school. The family is expecting a new addition in April.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson