Kate Middleton and Prince William will make a compromise for Prince Louis' christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to make the event a "private affair," but since they know that the world is expecting an update about their newborn, they will share photos of the event. Prince William and Middleton will give what the royal fans want while maintaining the privacy of their child, according to James Brookes.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," Brookes told Express. "The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family - we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match."

"We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," he continued. "These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

As for the venue, Brookes believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will choose Sandringham. According to him, the residence is close to Anmer Hall.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they choose Sandringham again, given how close their residence at Anmer Hall is," Brookes added.

Prince Louis is expected to wear the same Honiton lace robe that Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore on their baptism.

In related news, Carole Middleton wanted a lavish celebration for her youngest grandson. Middleton's mom's ideas include a party that costs over $2,600 for the added extras alone. She suggested a Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic decorations for the theme. She also wanted the baby to be wrapped in a silk gown from Monsoon and be showered with extravagant presents like an English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods ($61), Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby's feet ($353), Meminio leather memory case ($166) and a Steiff teddy ($40).

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis in April. The Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave. She is expected to return to her royal duties in October. Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood