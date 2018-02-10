Kate Middleton and Prince William will be busy in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Sunderland on Feb. 21. The royal couple will officially open the music and art hub at The Fire Station before they visit Northern Spire, an ambitious and striking new bridge over the River Wear.

However, a day prior to the said engagement, the Duke will visit Triumph Motorcycles and MIRA Technology Park in Warwickshire. It would be a day of celebration for the world-class British vehicular manufacture, research and development. Middleton will not join her husband in that event.

Aside from the said engagements, Prince William and Middleton will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18. The Duchess is not slowing down in her royal duties even if she is expecting her third baby in April.

"Catherine, must get all her work in before the baby is due bless her. Take it easy my darling, otherwise, you will not be able to get up," one fan wrote.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Middleton had their first overseas royal engagement. The couple went on a four-day Scandinavian tour for an official visit in Sweden and Norway.

While in Sweden, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their tour by visiting an ice skating rink. The couple played hockey and even challenged each other for a penalty shootout. Middleton came second to Prince William after losing 2-1.

They also attended a black-tie dinner with the Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. Among the guests at the event was Alicia Vikander. The "Tomb Raider" actress was seated between Prince William and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

According to the actress, she struck a conversation with the Duke and they talked about TV shows. "Well, I've seen 'The Crown'. It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently, he's a 'Game of Thrones' fan, I was told," Vikander told Norwegian talk show host Fredrik Skavlan.

In Norway, Middleton and Prince William enjoyed an official dinner with King Harald and Queen Sonja. The Norwegian hosts also gave presents to the British royals.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones.