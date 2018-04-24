Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child on Monday, April 23. Seven hours later, she and Prince William showed off their newborn to the entire world outside St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing.

During the sighting, several photos of the royal couple with their third child were released online. And some body language experts analyzed Prince William and Middleton’s dynamic with their baby boy to give royal fans a better understanding of their relationship.

Patti Wood, a body language expert and book author, said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just look like ordinary people and not members of the royal family.

“Kate’s feet are nearly overlapping as she’s standing on the stairs. This indicates that she feels the need to keep it all together. Both of them have relaxed hands but there’s slight gestures like the feet and forced smiles that indicate they’re a bit tense in this moment,” Wood told Good Housekeeping.

Wood also talked about the royal couple’s other photos post-giving birth to their third child.

“In every photo of the couple, they are completely present with one another. This moment is 100 percent about the new addition to their family, and not the photographers, which is a pattern we see time and time again,” Wood explained.

Meanwhile, Susan Constantine, a human behavioral expert and author, said that even though their first public sighting may have felt uncomfortable, Prince William and Middleton looked at ease with each other. This becomes more evident every time they lock eyes and smile at each other.

“The couple is leaning toward one another. With her double arm hold, it’s almost as if Kate is presenting the baby to him – and Will’s taking it all in as he turns his toes and torso toward his wife,” Constantine said.

Constantine also noted that Middleton and her son are practically twins. In one of the pictures, their hands are both placed below their chin.

“Sure, Kate is fixing her hair from the wind but it’s also an indicator of a strong rapport between the two,” she said.

And upon leaving the hospital, Middleton also paid tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson