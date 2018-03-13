Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Prince Charlotte, loves dancing.

On Monday, the royal family stepped out together to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle united for the event.

During the celebration, the Duke of Cambridge shared a light-hearted moment with Malta's leader Joseph Muscat and wife Michelle Muscat. The couple's twin daughter Etoile Ella and Soleil Sophie were also present at the reception.

Mrs. Muscat told Prince William that their daughters were attending a stage school. Middleton's husband also revealed his daughter's interest. "My daughter Charlotte loves dancing," Prince William said (via Daily Mail).

Prince William also met with twins Colins and Charles Ihe, RAF flying officers from London. They are British and have Nigerian ancestry. The two are part of the military's Black Asian and Minority Ethnics (BAME) network that supports serving personnel and inspires new recruits to join.

Prince William, a former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot, immediately hit it off with the twins. In fact, he also joked about his time at the RAF base.

"The prince was playing on the fact 'surely we're the same person', in other words are we twins to speak," Colin said about their conversation with the Duke. "And he looked back at his time at Cranwell, his view point is 'Cranwell is what Cranwell is' - it's a rite of passage, a wonderful place."

In related news, Princess Charlotte has already started her nursery school earlier this year. In January, Middleton captured and shared a photo of her little princess for her first day of school portrait.

Many immediately noticed Princess Charlotte's resemblance to the queen. Both royals have the same striking eye structure, blue eyes and arched eyebrows. They are also a big fan of pink dresses and sweaters and animals.

Just recently, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Pegasus Primary School. She received a book with a collection of stories, poems and lullabies which were written by the schoolchildren. It was addressed to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their upcoming sibling.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting a new addition to their family in April. Princess Charlotte is reportedly already very excited to welcome her new sister or brother.

Photo: Getty Images/Stephen Look