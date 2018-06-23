Kate Middleton and Prince William, who just moved back to London recently, will reportedly have new neighbors.

Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for Express, claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already met Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg and his wife Princess Stephanie. The two royals will relocate to London in the summer to study.

This won’t be the first time for Guillaume to study in the United Kingdom. Years ago, he attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, University College, Durham, and Brunei University. This means that he is already familiar with the city. Guillaume will study at the Royal College of Defense Studies this coming school year.

His wife, on the other hand, studied in France. She is also fluent in German, French, and English. She is planning on studying at Sotheby’s. When the royal couple moves to London, it is possible for them to visit Prince William and Middleton at their home.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid Guillaume and Stephanie a visit when they traveled to Luxembourg.

In related news, Prince William celebrated his 36th birthday on June 21. Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator, claimed that the prince’s birthday has a heartbreaking connection to his late mother Princess Diana.

“I’m sure it’s not lost on William that today he turns the same age as his mother when she died. Many people who’ve lost a parent at a young age have said it’s a very odd feeling to reach that milestone,” she wrote on Twitter (via Harper's Bazaar).

Princess Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997, following a fatal car crash in Paris. At that time, Prince William was just 15 years old.

Prince William was unable to spend his entire birthday with his family. After all, he was at an official engagement. He gave a speech at the handover of the Defense and National Rehabilitation Center, a rehab facility for recovering Armed Forces personnel.

Photo: Reuters/Darren Staples