Kate Middleton and Prince William's third baby might be a boy.

Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies accurately, told Hello! that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming baby is a boy. "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy," Johnson said.

Many also noticed that Middleton has been wearing blue dresses following the announcement of her pregnancy. In September, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child together.

Following the announcement, the Duchess took a break due to severe morning sickness or hyperemesis gravidarum. Middleton made her first public appearance at the World Mental Health Day reception on Oct. 10, 2017. The royal fans noticed that the Duchess donned a blue Temperley London dress at the event.

Middleton also sported a blue dress in their family holiday card. The royal mom of two wore her pale blue Catherine Walker suit again for the portrait. The ensemble is filled with feminine accouterments and comes with a peplum belted waist and peter pan collar.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Middleton is expecting a girl because she has a high and wide baby bump. However, according to an expert, a mother's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of the baby. In fact, it has nothing to do with the child but more on the mother.

"Kate Middleton's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of her third baby with Prince William," Dr. Sherry A. Ross told Sunday Express. "There are no truths to any of these old wives' tales I've come across during my 25 years practicing as an ob-gyn."

According to Dr. Ross, a tall woman tends to have a smaller baby bump. Meanwhile, shorter women are likely to have a low bump.

In addition, many think that the Duchess is expecting a girl because she has been wearing blue and black ensemble lately. While others interpret blue for boys and pink for girls, Middleton does not follow this.

When Middleton was expecting Prince George, she reportedly defied the stereotype by wearing blue or black only seven times and more colorful outfits, including pink on 17 occasions. Also, when she was expecting Princess Charlotte she wore blue and black outfits 24 times and brighter outfits for only 11 times.

What do you think is the gender of Middleton and Prince William's third baby? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson