Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child has similarities with Princess Diana based on their star charts, according to an astrologer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children didn't have the chance to meet their grandmother on their father's side. However, the late Princess of Wales would never be forgotten.

"While Princess Charlotte is a chip off the old block in terms of sharing many astrological features with the Queen, the new baby is a chip off the old block in regard to Diana," astrologer Penny Thornton told People.

Middleton delivered her third baby on April 23 at 11:01 at St. Mary's Hospital in London. The baby's zodiac sign is Taurus, similar to his older sister, Princess Charlotte.

"With Cancer rising and Venus in Taurus, he has a sweet and sentimental side. He will be affectionate and open-hearted and quite the charmer," Thornton predicted about the fifth-in-line to the throne.

The astrologer added that Prince William and Middleton's third child will be "strong-willed and independent." In addition, he will be a "ground breaker" with a love for writing, arts and politics.

"Like his brother and sister, he will take part in a major transformation of the royal family," Thornton continued. "He will respect the institution of monarchy but be a socialist at heart."

As for the baby's connection with his older siblings, Thornton believes that he will be closer to his older brother, Prince George. Although he will not be that close to Princess Charlotte, the little princess will "adore" him.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied Prince William to the hospital after Middleton's delivery to visit their mom and new sibling. During the said sighting, the pair shared a sweet moment when Prince George put a protective arm around Princess Charlotte while they were inside the hospital.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton have already upgraded their family vehicle. The Duke of Cambridge was spotted with a new Land Rover Discovery when he visited the Duchess at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday. The car features TV screens in the headrests, a sound system and an app that allows the driver to control the seating arrangement from his phone.

According to a report, the couple already owned the vehicle last year but rarely use. It was an indication that Prince William and Middleton have been planning to have a new addition to their family.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson