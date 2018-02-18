Kate Middleton showed off her baby bump in London Sunday night. The Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTAs and wore a dress that showed off her pregnancy.

Escorted by her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate wore a Jenny Packham gown. While the dress showed off her baby bump, it was still loose and flowing. The Duchess generally stays away from tight-fitting clothing during her pregnancies.

The dress showed her bump but not her politics. Most of the BAFTA nominees and presenters wore black in support of Times Up and the #MeToo movements supporting women’s rights. The royal family, however, doesn’t publicly get involved with political debates. Kate wore forest green instead.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The dark color assured that she wouldn’t stand out among the sea of black in the audience, but the expecting mother also wore black accessories. Her belt, shoes and clutch purse seem to be black. Could that be a subtle show of support for the movements? It’s unlikely Kate will ever comment on it.

Since black is the classic suit color, William (who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010) wore his usual dark tux. He and Middleton didn’t seem to face any backlash for their wardrobe choices from other attendees. Video from inside the BAFTAs showed the audience standing until William and Kate reached their seats, at which point they received a big round of applause.

William and Kate will continue to focus on the arts this week. On Wednesday, the two will visit Sunderland, a city in northern England, to open a new music and arts hub called The Fire Station. Next week, Kate will also attend a new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, where she is a patron.

It seems Kate is fitting in quite a few appearances before she gives birth to her third child in April. The Duchess will visit the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Feb. 27. She’ll also go to St. Thomas Hospital on the same day to help launch Nursing Now, a campaign to raise the profile of nurses everywhere.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images