Kate Middleton recently showed her support to her husband Prince William’s athletic pursuits.

On Thursday, the couple visited the charity called SportsAid that assists young British athletes in ascending to Olympic, Paralympic and other international competition status.

While there, Prince William tried to shoot some hoops while sitting on a wheelchair. In the video released by the Kensington Palace, an ecstatic Prince William manages to score after his third try, and Middleton was there to cheer him on.

Middleton joined Prince William on her final royal engagement before welcoming their third child next month. The palace announced that Middleton will go on maternity leave while waiting for the arrival of their baby.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge supported the Duke with his athletic pursuits. Earlier this week, Prince William once again rode a motorbike after vowing to stay away from it months ago.

Jonathan Rea, a triple world motorbike champion, received an MBE from Prince William at the Buckingham Palace recently. Rea shared the conversation he had with the prince at that time.

“We talked about his bike and the fact that he has put it on the back burner a little bit because of his children now,” he said.

Prince William’s decision to not ride is motorbike came as a relief to Middleton. In 2015, she admitted that she always feels worried about her husband riding the vehicle.

“I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it,” she said.

Last month, the 35-year-old prince also rode the motorcycle during his visit to Triumph Motorcycles in Hinckley, England. Prince William was photographed sitting on the motorcycle, and he also posed beside it while carrying his helmet.

Following his visit to the motorcycle factory, Prince William stopped by the MIRA Technology Park for a few laps in an Aston Martin.

Prince William previously opened up about his obsession with bikes and said that he’s loved it since he was kid.

“I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool