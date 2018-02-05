Kate Middleton recently starred in a powerful PSA for children’s mental health.

In the over two-minute video (via People), the 36-year-old encouraged kids to become better versions of themselves, while still being true to who they are. The PSA was released by one of Middleton’s key charities, Place2Be.

The video, which was released days after Middleton participated in the Children’s Mental Health Week, saw the Duchess acknowledging the importance of establishing one’s identity as a kid. “Our experience of the world at this early stage helps us to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin,” she said.

Also in the PSA, Middleton talks to a small group of kids who tells her that they appreciate her efforts at promoting children’s mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge responds and tell them, as well as everyone, “Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfill their true potential.”

Middleton visited the Reach Academy Feltham in London last month, and that’s where the PSA was filmed. The Duchess and her husband, Prince William, went to Sweden and Norway weeks later. The couple is now back at home with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Last year, Prince William said that he and his wife are encouraging their kids to openly talk about their feelings. While talking to CALMzine (via US Weekly), Prince William said, “Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings.”

The couple, together with Prince Harry, spearheaded the Heads Together Campaign, which is aimed at promoting mental health among wounded soldiers and army veterans. But before they become adults, Middleton and her husband also want to focus on kids’ mental health.

“Emotional intelligence is the key for all of us to deal with the complexities of life and relationships,” he said.

Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images