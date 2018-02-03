Kate Middleton and Prince William may have just proven that they can be affectionate towards each other in public.

On their last day in Norway, pregnant Middleton tried to start a snowball fight with her husband. The Duke of Cambridge hilariously laughed it off and told the Duchess of Cambridge that it is too cold to start a snowball fight. Even though Middleton’s attempts to play with Prince William failed, it was obvious that the two had fun staying in the snow for a while.

Middleton and Prince William had the chance to watch a group of students take part in an afternoon ski session at the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, one of Oslo’s most famous landmarks. The couple also got to enjoy toasting sausages in a campfire with Norway’s Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit.

Unfortunately, Prince William and Middleton’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were not with them at that time. But they both said that the siblings would’ve loved to play in the snow.

“She said their children would love to be here and that it is a nice place. She said that George tried skiing when he was 2 and a half, so he was just starting,” Line Hansen, the manager of a kindergarten, told People.

Even though Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not around during their time in the snow, Middleton managed to bond with some of the adorable students. After one of them slipped while skating, Middleton helped her up. A second youngster fell, and Middleton asked if she was okay.

“They were asking the children their names and what they like about kindergarten and about what we were cooking. They liked the environment and the setting. The children told them about their lessons and how they like to be by the bonfire,” Hansen shared.

Middleton and Prince William were in Norway for a two-day official visit. Prior to their trip, they also spent time in Sweden. As of late, it is still unclear where the royal couple will be headed next before Middleton gives birth to their child.

Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images