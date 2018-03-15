Kate Middleton is expected to give birth next month, which means she is already in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

But other than attending various royal engagements, Middleton is also focused on preparing for the arrival of her third child. Liz Halliday, deputy head of midwifery at Private Midwives, shared with Express what she thinks Middleton will be doing in the days leading up to her due date.

“Kate will be having more frequent visits with her midwives or doctor now, and they will be able to help her prepare for the birth and support her through these last weeks,” she said.

Halliday also said that it is possible Middleton is having a hard time sleeping because of the discomfort and changes in her brain brought about by her pregnancy. It is also expected that the Duchess of Cambridge will be nesting in the coming days.

“In the final month of pregnancy, the baby is putting on weight and her brain is developing ready for birth. Kate will find her bump get noticeably bigger and she might find the weight of the baby can put some pressure on her pelvis and back. Most women will find that they feel quite tired and need to rest frequently due to hormonal changes, increased blood flow and the weight of the baby,” Halliday said.

Meanwhile, the expert said that Middleton and Prince William are most likely more excited for their baby’s arrival than Middleton is worried about the changes in her body. Since this is her third time to give birth, it’s possible that Middleton is already an expert at it.

And in order to help ease her through her final weeks of pregnancy, Halliday is suggesting that Middleton should eat small frequent meals. She is also encouraging the duchess to get plenty of rest and exercise.

“Spending some time on hypnobirthing practice, having a massage and enjoying long baths can really help with relaxation. Meeting with friends, indulging in a little nesting and spending time with the family can also help pass the days,” she said.

Middleton may give birth between April 14 and 29.

Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images