Kate Middleton and Prince William will make use of an expensive item during Prince Louis' christening.

According to Emily Hodgin, a journalist for Daily Express, the royal family has always used the Lily Font for all their christenings. The incredibly lavish piece will be delivered to the church where the royals wish to have the event. However, having the item is costly as it needs utmost care to make sure that it's not damaged.

The item is worth $14,965 today. The 21-pound font is gilded with silver and has decorative lilies, cherubs and ivy on it.

The Lily Font was designed by Prince Albert in 1840. It was created after Queen Victoria and her husband refused to use the font available as it was commissioned by Prince Charles II, whose children were illegitimate.

The item is considered a priceless artifact. It is believed that this would sell over hundreds of thousands if not millions of pounds if put up for sale now. However, the item is not for sale.

Prince Louis' christening is set on July 9 at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge picked the same venue where Meghan Markle was baptized. They also chose the same priest who officiated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

According to a royal expert, Prince Louis' christening would be a private affair. However, Prince William and Middleton will still share photos from the event because they know that the public wants an update.

"Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there," James Brookes told Express. "The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family - we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match."

"We'll no doubt have the official christening photos, as we did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," he added. "These photos, and the images of the family arriving, will be seen as a compromise by the Cambridges. They give the photographers something to work with and then they expect a bit of privacy for the rest of the day."

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor