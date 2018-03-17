Kate Middleton's current baby bump is bigger compared to her two previous pregnancies.

The 36-year-old royal is already a few weeks away from her due date. Many noticed that Middleton's stomach is a little bit bigger compared to the time she was expecting Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to an expert, the observation is correct and he explains the theory behind this. Aly Dilks, Clinical Director at The Women's Health Clinic, said that this is due to biology.

"Essentially, each pregnancy will have its own differences and similarities but we do expect ladies to have bigger babies the more children they have," Dilks told Daily Mail (via AOL).

"During your first pregnancy the body uses hormones to make changes to accommodate the baby," she continued.

On the second pregnancy, the body has already changed and the ribcage has widened so the baby bump is more visible at the earlier stage. By the third pregnancy, the body knows what to do for the baby.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third baby in April. However, the palace remains mum as to the details, including the gender of the baby.

Royal fans have speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a girl because Middleton's bump is "high and wide." Meanwhile, others are convinced that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling will be a boy because the Duchess wears blue more often.

Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies accurately, also suggested that the new addition to the Cambridges is a boy. "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy," she said.

However, an expert said that one's bump has nothing to do with the gender of the baby.

"Kate Middleton's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of her third baby with Prince William," Dr. Sherry A. Ross said. "There are no truths to any of these old wives' tales I've come across during my 25 years practicing as an ob-gyn."

According to Dr. Ross, a mother's bump has a lot to do with her size and shape. For instance, tall women are likely to have smaller baby bumps. Meanwhile, shorter women tend to have a low bump.

Photo: Getty I mages/Chris Jackson