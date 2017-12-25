Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, took a slight break from the public eye this year after announcing her third pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t out-and-about for most of 2017. Before we head into the new year, check out all of Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments from the past 12 months above.

From attending royal engagements, to hitting the red carpet of award shows and participating in royal tours with her family, including husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, there is no lack of images of Middleton from 2017.