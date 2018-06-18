Prince William and Kate Middleton’s best Trooping the Colour moments were revisited following Prince George and Savannah Phillips' hilarious scene at this year's event.

Pop Sugar compiled pictures from the first time that Middleton attended the event in 2011. At that time, she and Prince William just tied the knot. During her first Trooping the Colour, Middleton wore a white coat and black hat. She was all smiling on board the carriage.

Middleton watched Prince William steer his horse-drawn carriage from the Buckingham Palace balcony. After the parade, the Duke of Cambridge joined his wife on the balcony.

In several of their first Trooping the Colour photos, Middleton and Prince William are seen looking at each other lovingly. They also had huge smiles on their faces. A year later, they once again attended the same gathering together. This time around, Middleton wore a grey long-sleeve dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also photographed talking to Prince Philip while waiting for Prince William to head up to the Buckingham Palace balcony. She also bonded with Camilla Parker Bowles at the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

In 2013, a pregnant Middleton donned a pale pink coat dress to the Trooping the Colour. She and Prince William looked delighted while watching the flypast. At one point, the royal couple was also photographed doing some hand gestures while talking to each other.

A year later, Middleton couldn’t stop laughing while talking to Prince Harry at the Trooping the Colour. When Prince William arrived after the carriage procession, he and Middleton stood close to each other. Even though Prince George was already born at that time, the parents didn’t bring him to the occasion.

In 2015, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made Prince George’s debut at the Trooping the Colour. The adorable toddler was carried by his dad the entire time.

One year later, Princess Charlotte made her Trooping the Colour debut. Middleton carried her while Prince George stood in front of Prince William at the Buckingham Palace balcony. At one point, Prince William interacted with Prince George at the event while the color display was taking place.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson