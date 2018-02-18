Donna Air and Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, are no longer together.

The "Dancing on Ice" star confirmed her split with Middleton to Daily Mail on Sunday. "James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be," Air said.

Although Air and James have split, the exes continue to put a united front in the public. In fact, Middleton's brother was spotted in the audience of ITV's "Dancing on Ice" on Jan. 14. He was there to cheer for her. Based on Air's revelations, they had already split at that time.

A friend of Air revealed that the TV personality had been a strong support to Middleton's sibling as he started his business. But she is now ready to move forward and live her own life without the Duchess of Cambridge's brother.

"Donna's down-to-earth nature helped to ease any concerns James' mother Carole might have had about them being together. Donna has also been a rock to James as he has worked on his start-up business over the years and has taken him back each time he has had a wobble about their future. Now she is ready to move on," Air's friend said.

In October, a common friend of Air and James confirmed that they were still together. In November, James confessed that he really loved his then-girlfriend. In fact, he squashed the rumors that he is afraid to commit his life to forever with her.

"I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of, but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all," James said. "She makes me very happy. I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait."

Aside from James, Air remains friends with her other ex multimillionaire Damian Aspinall. The then-couple shares 14-year-old daughter, Freya. They celebrated Valentine's Day together as a family. They had a lunch in Chelsea.

Air can be seen on ITV's "Dancing on Ice." Last week, she shared a snap of her performance with Mark Hanretty on Instagram.

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted for @markhanretty and me. I loved performing this weeks LOVE shack routine and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would go this far in the competition!!" she wrote in the caption. "Thanks to you all for voting and @markhanretty for his incredible choreography I get the chance to @dancingonice once again on Sunday."

Photo: Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby