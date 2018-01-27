Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is excited to be a big sister.

The 2-year-old princess, who just started attending her classes at Willcocks Nursery school, is reportedly aware of the upcoming addition to their family. In fact, Princess Charlotte is looking forward to her younger brother or sister.

"William and Kate like to keep Charlotte involved and part of the excitement around having a new sibling," an insider said. "She's very aware she's going to have a new baby brother or sister."

The insider added that Princess Charlotte plays with her dolls, pretending they are babies, so she may think having a new sibling would be similar. "So I think she is probably expecting the new brother or sister will be the same game — but in real life," the source added.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge shared two photos of Princess Charlotte's first day of school. Middleton captured them herself, and many noticed the little princess' resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II. The two royals share the same blue eyes, arched eyebrows and hair color. In addition, both Princess Charlotte and the monarch love pink, cardigans and animals.

Just recently, the queen also made revelations about Prince William and Middleton's kids. According to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Charlotte bosses around her 4-year-old big brother Prince George.

The queen's admission happened when she asked a 10-year-old school girl, Emily Clay, if she "looked after" her 6-year-old sister. Emily's mom, Ellen, told the monarch that "It's the other way around." The queen responded with "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is reportedly doing great at school. In fact, she impressed everyone with her confidence and manners.

According to an insider, Prince William and Middleton's daughter was "very sweet and very confident — she's always chatting away." But that's not all, Princess Charlotte is reportedly "so polite, but also fun and energetic."

"She has beautiful manners," the insider added.

In related news, a new pub in Colchester, Essex that opened in December was named after Princess Charlotte. The Princess Charlotte Chicken & Grill Pubs is an instant hit with over 2,000 guests every week.

There were also pubs named after Prince George and Middleton. In 2014, The Prince George pub opened in Milton Keynes. Meanwhile, The Duchess of Cambridge was launched in Windsor in 2011 to celebrate Prince William and Middleton's royal wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson