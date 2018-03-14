Kate Middleton’s life before she married Prince William was quite simple. Just like everyone else, she got a job.

After graduating from college, Middleton worked for the fashion brand Jigsaw on a part time basis. The Duchess of Cambridge did not merely pass her resume, and she did not also wait to get a call back from an HR personnel. Rather, Middleton personally contacted Belle Robinson, the founder of Jigsaw.

The Duchess was immediately hired by the company, and she spent three days a week in Jigsaw’s London office. During a previous interview, which resurfaced just days before Mother’s Day, Robinson revealed that Middleton was just like everyone else in the company.

“She sat in the kitchen at lunchtime and chatted with everyone from the van drivers to the account girls. She wasn’t precious,” Robinson told the Evening Standard.

“I have to say I was so impressed by her. There were days when there were TV crews at the end of the drive. We’d say: ‘Listen, do you want to go out the back way?’ And she’d say: ‘To be honest, they’re going to hound us until they’ve got the picture. So why don’t I just go, get the picture done, and then they’ll leave us alone,’” Robinson recounted.

Middleton was just 26 years old when she worked at Jigsaw, and her former boss thought she was quite mature for her age. In 2006, Middleton informed Robinson that she needed time for herself and resigned.

Prince William’s wife helped out at her family’s business, Party Pieces, and she was involved in several departments. While working at Party Pieces, Middleton was assigned to oversee the company’s junior brand First Birthdays.

Fast forward to five years later, Middleton and Prince William tied the knot. As of late, they already have two beautiful children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and they are expecting a new addition to their family next month.

Middleton is no longer hired as an employee, and she is no longer involved with Party Pieces. The Duchess of Cambridge is mostly focused on her responsibilities as a member of the royal family.

Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images