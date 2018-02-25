Mother’s Day in the U.K. is less than a month away, and it seems that Carole Middleton already has some gifts in mind.

In her column in Baby London, the 63-year-old matriarch listed down all of the things she wants to receive for Mother’s Day. Carole only has three children, namely, Kate, James, and Pippa Middleton, so it might be impossible for her to receive all of the gifts on her list.

The list includes an annual subscription from Harrods’ couture florist Neill Strain, as well as a box of Rocco chocolates, and bottle of Aurelia Revitalize & Glow Serum, a Marloe London scarf, and a personalized silver necklace. Even though the gifts may be considered a bit pricey, money should be a problem to her kids especially Kate.

Other more unique gift options from her list include a personalized bangle with her children’s birthdays engraved on it, and a long-sleeved top with the word “Mother” on it. Carole also said that a brunch party would be a good idea for moms like her because it will be considered a special gathering.

Carole joined Baby London years ago, and she called the magazine, “The foremost luxury lifestyle magazine for smart, affluent parents.” She has also shared some ideas for baby showers, Christmas gifts, and more.

Meanwhile, Carole’s Mother’s Day wish list will not necessarily fall on deaf ears. The mom of three has a close relationship with her kids. They are also considered a close-knit family. According to E! News, one of the things Prince William fell in love with was the fact that Kate was so close to her siblings and parents.

“[Mike and Carole] have been really loving and caring and really fun, and have been really welcoming towards me, so I’ve felt really a part of the family,” Prince William said in 2010.

While they were still studying at St. Andrews, Prince William regularly joined Kate and her family for lunches and dinners at home. Who knows, the prince might also give Carole something special for Mother’s Day.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong