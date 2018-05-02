Kate Middleton and Prince William's third royal baby is only a week old, but he already has a pub named after him.

The Oaklands Inn located in Great Notley in Essex has been reopened with a new name. It is now called "The Prince Louis."

"We are thrilled to be opening in McMullens newest pub, our team have commenced training and were excited as us to know the name of the baby and pub," Claire and Aaron Wood, general managers of The Prince Louis pub said (via Express).

The Mullens and Sons group have acquired the property which was closed January last year from the Shepherd Neame brewery. They already own 174 pubs across East England.

"We are delighted to have acquired and invested in this pub which will contribute to the warm and friendly community of Great Notley," Heydon Mizon, managing director of McMullen said. "We hope that the locals will be just as happy to see it being reopened as we are."

Earlier this year, Princess Charlotte was also honored by a pub named after her. The Princess Charlotte Chicken & Grill Pubs has opened in Colchester, Essex in December. It has become an attraction to the locals.

"The response from local guests has been fabulous and the pub team have worked hard ensuring that everyone is well looked after," Mizon said. "We have been serving around 2,500 meals each week and they have needed our biggest dray lorries [delivery trucks] to deliver the beer."

It has been a British tradition to name pubs after the members of the royal family. Prince George has a pub named after him too in Milton Keynes. Meanwhile, another pub was named The Duchess of Cambridge following Prince William and Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

In related news, it took four days for the palace to confirm Prince Louis' name. There are rumors that the delay was due to Prince Charles not seeing the newborn yet. However, following the announcement of the newborn's moniker, fans were confused how the name should be pronounced between "Loo-wee" or "Loo-is."

Middleton mentioned the moniker during her wedding to Prince William whose complete name is William Arthur Philip Louis. "I Catherine Elizabeth take thee William Arthur Phillip Louis to my wedded husband," Middleton said pronouncing it as "Loo-wee."

