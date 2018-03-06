Kate Middleton is meant to marry a gentleman named "William."

A clip of the Duchess of Cambridge's school play when she was just 13 years old resurfaced. In the video, Middleton was told by a fortune teller that she would marry a handsome and rich gentleman named "William." Coincidentally, Middleton is married to a wealthy royalty, Prince William.

According to People, Middleton starred in a production when she attended St. Andrew's Preparatory School in Buckhold. In the clip, the Duchess wears a white dress. The fortune teller tries to read her palm. Initially, she is hesitant, but she eventually complies.

"Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman," a fortune teller tells Middleton.

"It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" Middleton asks.

"Indeed he will," the fortune teller assures her.

"And marry me?" she asks again.

"And marry you," the palm reader confirms.

Middleton also asks the fortune teller if her future husband will "take me away from here." His response is: "Yes, to London."

The play cuts into another scene where a suitor gets down on one knee and persuades Middleton to say "yes" to his proposal.

"Yes, yes, dear William!" Middleton says.

In the play, it turns out that the handsome, gentleman is named William. In a twist of faith, Middleton married the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William and Middleton are already parents to two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. The couple is set to welcome their third baby in April.

At the time, the palace has not announced the gender of the baby. But royal fans are speculating that Middleton is having a boy because the pregnant royal has been wearing blue dresses lately. Meanwhile, others suggest that the next royal baby is a girl because of the shape of her baby bump.

However, according to an expert, a mother's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of the baby. In fact, it has nothing to do with the baby at all but more on the mother's height and body shape. For instance, tall women tend to have smaller baby bumps while short women are likely to have a lower baby bump.

"Kate Middleton's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of her third baby with Prince William," Dr. Sherry A. Ross told Sunday Express. "There are no truths to any of these old wives' tales I've come across during my 25 years practicing as an ob-gyn."

Watch Middleton's play below.