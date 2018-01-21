Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was recently spotted urinating in public following a night out with his friends.

Goldsmith peed on Regent Street before collapsing on a pavement. His friends immediately came to his rescue and helped him stand up. After his sighting, Goldsmith went to McDonald’s, according to The Sun.

Middleton’s mom Carole Middleton’s younger brother punched his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith in the face after another drinking session at a charity. The cab driver who witnessed the couple’s altercation late last year revealed that Julie-Ann accused Goldsmith of doing cocaine, and he got pissed.

“She slapped him round on the face and his glasses fell off. He then turned and hit her in the face with a left hook. She fell and cracked her head on the pavement,” said the cab driver.

Following his arrest, police ordered Middleton’s uncle to stay away from his fourth wife. He also pleaded guilty to assault by battering. The judge ordered Goldsmith to go to a rehab facility after he failed to show any remorse in court during his hearing.

Days after their altercation, Julie-Ann was spotted walking on the streets of London with her two dogs. The 47-year-old is wearing an oversized shirt, pants and cap that covered most parts of her body except her hands and face.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith and his wife have made up. The two were spotted during a New Year’s Eve party in his villa in Ibiza. The publication also noted that Goldsmith stayed at a hotel for a couple of months after he was kicked out of his penthouse following last year’s brawl.

But when asked if they are officially back together, Goldsmith simply said, “We’ve had a great New Year. It’s been really good fun, so yes. But we’d prefer to be left to get on with things.”

Before leaving for Ibiza on New Year’s Eve weekend, Goldsmith tweeted something in reference to his and Julie-Ann’s relationship.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole