The husband of late designer Kate Spade has officially released a statement reacting to the demise of his wife. Andy insists in his statement that he and the businesswoman greatly loved each other prior her suicide.

On Wednesday, Andy’s personal letter was published by the New York Times. In it, the brother of Hollywood actor David Spade opened up about the fashion icon’s depression and the real status of their marriage prior the latter’s death.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives,” Andy wrote.

The widower disclosed that he and his wife had been living separate lives for the past 10 months; however, they remained close. In fact, they were staying in places that were just a few blocks apart. The proximity was beneficial since they were parenting their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

“Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority,” Andy stated.

The 55-year-old then emphasized that he and Spade did their best to work on their problems and stayed pretty much in love with each other for years. “We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break,” he said before insisting that what he is saying is the truth. “This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false.”

Andy also shared that Spade’s suicide came as a shock to him and their daughter because the designer didn’t show any sign of sorrow the day prior. “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock.”

The mourning husband then blamed Spade’s inner demons for her death. “… it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.” He also addressed the note that Spade left for their daughter, saying, “I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media.”

Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York City on Tuesday at around 10:20 a.m. TMZ first learned that the handbag designer hanged herself and that she was pronounced dead on the scene by the authorities.

Page Six reported that Spade’s body was found by a housekeeper. It was revealed that the 55-year-old entrepreneur hanged herself to her bedroom door knob using a scarf. A note was recovered from the scene, and sources told the news outlet that it was addressed to Spade’s daughter and that it read, “This has nothing to do with you. Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker