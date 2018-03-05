Kathy Griffin recently showed her support to Ryan Seacrest’s accuser, Suzie Hardy.

On her Twitter account, Griffin posted a message addressed to Hardy. She said that she will do for Hardy what no one did for her on May 30. She offered Hardy a job to style her for her appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and on “Real Talk.” Griffin said that she will pay her.

The May 30 incident that Griffin referred to in her tweet had to do with her controversial photo with the decapitated head of Donald Trump. After the photo went viral, Griffin was criticized by Trump’s supporters, and she was also fired as the host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

Last month, Hardy came forward with her sexual abuse story. She told Variety that Seacrest sexually harassed her while she was working as a stylist for E! Hardy said that Seacrest slapped her butt and touched her crotch, and one of her colleagues witnessed the incident.

Days later, Seacrest released a statement denying Hardy’s allegations. He said that he never sexually abused the employee, but he still supports the Time’s Up and MeToo movements.

“Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public. And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accused and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process,” he said.

Seacrest also attended the Oscars on Sunday, and his presence at the event caused a stir among attendees. However, the “American Idol” host was also seen talking to some celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Mary J. Blige.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk