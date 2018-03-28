Katie Holmes has been romantically linked to Jamie Foxx since 2013. However, the actress has not recently tried to use her former “Dawson’s Creek” co-star, James Van Der Beek, to make the “Baby Driver” actor jealous.

A new report has been published suggesting Holmes and Foxx have decided to “split, ” and the heartbroken actress is attempting to get back at her ex-boyfriend by reconnecting with someone from her past.

RadarOnline claims Holmes “spent a lot of lonely nights without Jamie Foxx and is reading all the reports of his flirting with other women.”

An “insider” told the site Holmes “decided two can play at that game,” and “reignited her friendship” with Van Der Beek, who she has allegedly had a crush on dating back to the time when they worked on the teen drama.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Despite the claims, a rep for the actor told Gossip Cop the report alleging he and Holmes desire to be more than just friends is “totally false.” Although Holmes and Foxx have not confirmed their romance, Van Der Beek has been married to his wife, Kimberly, since 2010.

The tabloid goes on to incorrectly state Van Der Beek and his wife have five children. They are actually parents to four and expecting a fifth. Even though it is alleged the actor is “happily married,” it also states “sparks are flying” between to the former co-stars now that Holmes and Foxx have broken up.

However, Gossip Cop goes on to note that it isn’t likely Foxx and Holmes have split because they haven’t placed a label on their relationship.

In March, a source told Us Weekly the two “do lead their own separate lives,” but “they confide in and rely on each other pretty heavily. They’re definitely very serious.”

Due to their busy schedules, the actors don’t always get to spend quality time with one another but the distance hasn’t caused an issue in the budding romance. “When they’re together, it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own,” the insider revealed.

“It’s what works for them,” the source added.

Despite their recent outings together, Holmes and Foxx have reportedly agreed to never address their relationship to the press, but appear to be content with their private arrangement.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images