While fans may not hear Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx comment on the extent of their relationship anytime soon, they may want to get used to seeing the couple enjoying date nights more often.

Foxx and Holmes, who previously went above and beyond to avoid being photographed together, recently enjoyed a quaint dinner date at a popular eatery, despite their desires to keep their relationship private.

The actors were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu Downtown in New York City, according to E! News. The pair attempted to remain lowkey with Holmes wearing little makeup and using an oversized hat to cover part of her face. The couple finished their meal and was out the door within 90 minutes of their arrival.

Although this isn’t the first time Holmes and Foxx have been spotted out together, the stars aren’t interested in making a spectacle out of their relationship. “They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well,” a source told the media outlet.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The recent frequent public outings made by the two doesn’t mean they will confirm their romance. “They still plan to keep their relationship private. This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with. They aren’t a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands.”

Even though Holmes and Foxx are dedicated to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, those close to them revealed they don’t spend all of their time together.

The actress, who is a mother of one, and the “Baby Driver” star, who has two daughters of his own, tend to live separate lives when they are away from one another.

“They aren’t together 24/7 and they spend time apart. They both travel and have lives outside of each other but they are very happy with this arrangement and to be together when they can be,” an insider told E!

In February. sources told People that Holmes and Foxx may never address their relationship. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy,” the insider explained.

Despite Foxx and Holmes’ unique arrangement, those close to the couple told Us Weekly they believe the relationship works “because of the love, compassion, trust and support they have for each other.”

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images