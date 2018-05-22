Sorry, boys. “Witness” singer Katy Perry is officially off the market.

The singer and judge admitted this herself during the season finale of “American Idol.” When she hilariously professed her love and admiration to “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin, she let it slip that she’s already going steady with someone.

“Can I be in the running?” Perry jokingly asked Kufrin as she got down on her knees and gave her hand a kiss. “Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” the reality star teased back.

However, Perry quickly replied, “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Perry did not mention who she was dating, but everybody all knows it’s her ex-boyfriend, “The Lord of the Rings” star Orlando Bloom. The two have been spotted together a lot recently, and they were even seen in Rome last month paying their respects to Pope Francis.

Sources close to the couple have shared that love is sweeter the second time around for them both, and they have learned a lot from their past mistakes and shortcomings.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” one source dished to People. “They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well.”

The two broke up back in February 2017 after a year of dating. But months of being apart only seemed to have made them appreciate what they had. The insider even said that Bloom “seems very happy,” adding, “It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split.”

“Their relationship seems stronger now,” the source continued. “Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.”

Bloom himself was more forthcoming about their relationship. During an interview last April, the actor admitted that he wasn’t “overly familiar with [Perry’s] artistic endeavors when we met,” especially since he’s “a little older” than the singer. However, he cannot help but be impressed by her and what she does.

“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” he told The Times. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin