Katy Perry thinks that Kate Middleton was dressed better than Meghan Markle on their respective royal weddings.

On Sunday, Perry, 33, opened up to Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight her thoughts about the royal wedding during night one of "American Idol" finals.

"I would have done one more fitting," Perry said of the Duchess of Sussex's stunning Givenchy gown. "I'm never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you."

The "Roar" singer added that she prefers the Duchess of Cambridge's Alexander McQueen wedding dress compared to Markle. "Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!" Perry said giving her verdict between the two royal gowns.

Although Markle's bridal gown didn't get Perry's thumbs up, the singer was very happy for the newlyweds.

"I'm so happy for them, and, you know, I don't know them from Adam, but it's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts," Perry added. "You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well."

In November, the "Swish Swish" singer visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California to celebrate their birthday of a friend's 5-year-old son. During the said outing, Perry joked about stealing Markle's princess spot.

The performer posed for a photo next to Snow White. "Coming for that spot with my princess poses @meghanmarkle," Perry wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Perry's fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie shared his thoughts about the royal wedding. The "Hello" crooner was positive that Princess Diana would be proud of her two sons.

Lionel added that he is glad to see where Prince Harry and Prince William are today. He is glad that the Dukes are moving on as family men.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding was likened to Disney's fairy tale "Cinderella." Some pointed out the similarities of Markle's wedding gown to that of the Disney princess'. Others even created photo collage taken from the royal wedding and the cartoon movie.

​ Photo: Getty Images/Carl De Souza, Ben Stansall