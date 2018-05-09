Is the worst finally over between friends-turned-enemies Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?

It appears so, since Perry sent a literal olive branch to Swift ahead of her Reputation Stadium Tour. Swift seemed to really appreciate the gesture, since the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer even shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, according to People.

“I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me,” she said while browsing through the package.

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote in the partially obscured letter. Perry even said she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Perry’s offer of friendship came after news surfaced that she is back together with her ex-boyfriend, “The Lord of the Rings” actor Orlando Bloom.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” a source close to the couple dished. “They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well.”

The two broke up back in February 2017 after a year of dating. But months of being apart seemed to have made them appreciate what they had. The insider even said Bloom “seems very happy,” adding, “It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split.”

“Their relationship seems stronger now,” the source continued. “Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore.”

Maybe her rekindled romance with Bloom inspired Perry to reach out to other people in her life, including Swift.

The two first fought after Swift accused Perry of trying to “sabotage” her arena tour. Apparently, a few of Swift’s backup dancers jumped ship and went to work with Perry.

Swift even told the Rolling Stone that her song, “Bad Blood,” is about Perry. She did not exactly name Perry, but her fans were able to figure out the puzzle.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she said during the interview. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

Things changed when the reported sabotage began. "She did something so horrible," Swift said. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."