The Los Angeles Lakers have re-opened talks with the San Antonio Spurs over a potential trade for disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard.

Following the news earlier this month that Leonard wanted to trade life in San Antonio for Los Angeles, the Lakers attempted to contact the Spurs last week to discuss a deal. However, their approach was rebuffed as the Spurs seem to have no interest in dealing with a Western Conference rival.

While Gregg Popovich's side are under no obligation to trade Leonard to his preferred destination as he has a year left on his current deal, an enticing offer from the Los Angeles franchise may tempt them into trading their best player.

League sources told ESPN on Wednesday that is exactly the case right now as the two clubs are currently in discussions, with the pressure especially on the Lakers. They believe a deal for Leonard would clinch a free agency commitment from LeBron James, who has until Friday night to opt out of his Cleveland Cavaliers contract.

Their initial plans were to reportedly bring both James and Leonard to the Staples Center along with soon-to-be free agent Paul George to form a new super team capable of challenging the Golden State Warriors. But with the possibility of George seriously considering a stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, these talks are of added importance, especially as James will be unlikely to arrive without another star.

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The ESPN report adds that the Lakers are using the models of the Kyrie Irving and George trades from last year, in that they hope to acquire Leonard with a similar trade-off. But with the expectation of them landing Leonard likely leading to the arrival of James as well, the Spurs will likely demand a massive package involving various young prospects and draft picks in exchange for the 2014 NBA Finals MVP.

This could involve the Lakers parting with their future first-round picks, the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, and possibly restricted free agent Julius Randle in a sign-and-trade agreement.

In addition, they could add in the draft rights of their No. 25 pick in last week's draft, Moritz Wagner, while they are also pursuing an additional first-round pick. The Spurs meanwhile, could also get the Lakers to take an unappealing contract off their books. The Boston Celtics, Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have made offers for Leonard as well, according to the report.

As for James, the 33-year-old looks increasingly likely to not exercise his player option and become an unrestricted free agent next month. League sources told ESPN that should that be the case, his ideal preference would be to make a swift decision on his next team in July.

At this point in time, the two choices for the Akron native seem to be a move to the Lakers or a stay in Cleveland, with the latter still possible after Friday, but with the Cavs roster unlikely to be significantly upgraded as they look for salary cap-clearing possibilities, it remains unlikely.

What's for sure is the next few days will be worth keeping an eye on as it could shape of the long-term future of the NBA.