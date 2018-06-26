Kawhi Leonard will probably be traded before the start of the 2018-2019 NBA season. As much as the San Antonio Spurs would like to keep their best player, it’s hard to imagine the team maintaining the status quo after Leonard asked to be dealt and made it known that he would go elsewhere as a free agent next summer.

Leonard wants to play in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports, and he prefers the Lakers over the Clippers. San Antonio reportedly doesn’t want to trade Leonard to a Western Conference team. Any team in the East that might acquire Leonard would run the risk of losing him after just one season.

All of those factors make it difficult to predict where Leonard will end up within the next few months. There is no odds-on favorite to complete a deal with the Spurs, though a couple of teams stand out from the rest.

BetDSI Sportsbook has set odds for where Leonard will play next year’s opener. The Boston Celtics are the favorites at +175, though the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t far behind at +285.

If San Antonio is intent on sending Leonard to the East, Boston and Philadelphia are the two most likely destinations for the former NBA Finals MVP. Both teams can put together attractive trade offers that include draft picks, promising young players and players that can contribute in 2018-2019.

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Boston could end up with four first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, including the Sacramento Kings’ top-one protected first-rounder. Jaylen Brown would be a sensible part of any trade offer for Leonard, considering he plays the same position and looked like a future All-Star as a 21-year-old last season.

Much has been made about the package Philadelphia could offer. A combination of Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric and Robert Covington has been suggested. No.16 overall pick Zhaire Smith and the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-rounder, which the 76ers own, could also be included.

Somehow the Orlando Magic are third with +350 odds. They’ve got young players that might interest San Antonio in a deal, but Orlando is so far from being a title contender that it’s hard to believe they’d acquire Leonard knowing he’d likely walk in free agency.

It’s at least conceivable that Boston or Philadelphia could convince Leonard to sign a long-term contract. If either team acquires the superstar, they would become the favorites to reach the 2019 NBA Finals in the East. The Lakers and Clippers could both miss the playoffs, depending on how free agency shakes out.

The L.A. teams might have no qualms of giving up budding stars and draft picks for Leonard, considering they’d likely be able to keep him for the next few years. The Lakers have +750 odds of acquiring Leonard this offseason. A package that includes some combination of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram could force San Antonio to adjust their trade strategy. The Clippers only have +3500 odds.

BetDSI gives San Antonio a 5/1 chance of keeping Leonard for the start of next season. It’s possible that the Spurs could hold onto the forward and wait until the trade deadline gets closer before pulling the trigger on a deal.