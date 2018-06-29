The San Antonio Spurs appear ready to move on from Kawhi Leonard, but the organization is in no rush to get a deal done. That’s not exactly what the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers want to hear, considering the two teams have hopes of acquiring the superstar before LeBron James makes a decision about his future.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Lakers believed trading for Leonard would give them a strong chance of landing James in free agency. According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, the 76ers feel the same way about their pursuit of the NBA’s best player.

It was reported Friday that James has informed the Cleveland Cavaliers he won’t opt in for the final year of his contract with the team. That essentially eliminated the possibility of the Cavs trading James to the destination of his choice, only leaving teams with an abundance of cap space in contention to sign the NBA’s best player.

With the LeBron James Sweepstakes likely turning into a three-race involving the Cavs, Lakers and 76ers, the future of Leonard takes on even greater importance. If Los Angeles or Philadelphia acquires Leonard, it could make James’ decision much easier.

The 76ers won 52 games last season. Imagine how good they could be if they added two top-five players?

The Lakers missed the postseason a year ago, but that would quickly be forgotten by adding both James and Leonard. The two superstars could turn just about any supporting cast into a title contender.

Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

There are those that believe Philadelphia remains a long shot to sign James, even if they do pull off a trade with San Antonio. Both L.A. and Northern Ohio are home to James, and he has no such connection with the City of Brotherly Love.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly held trade discussions with San Antonio. Maybe they’ll be the ones that acquire Leonard, making it easier for James to stay in Cleveland. The Lakers aren’t nearly as an attractive destination without either Leonard or Paul George, who is expected to sign with either L.A. or the Oklahoma City Thunder as a free agent.

Leonard wants to play in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia would risk losing him in 2019 when he can become a free agent.