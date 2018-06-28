The San Antonio Spurs may have changed their outlook regarding Kawhi Leonard’s trade demand. Having hoped they could fix the relationship with their best player and sign him to a long-term contract, the team now seems prepared to make a deal for the right offer.

That doesn’t mean the Spurs will just give Leonard away. San Antonio has plenty of time to sift through offers and make the best trade. They could even keep Leonard on the roster for the start of the regular season and send him elsewhere before the trade deadline, though that’s looking less likely by the day.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been in trade discussions with San Antonio. Considering what both teams have reportedly offered, Leonard might not be going anywhere soon.

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

This doesn't guarantee Kawhi Leonard is going to the Lakers this week -- since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out -- but league sources say of the Spurs: "They're ready" to move on from Kawhi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers are willing to trade Brandon Ingram and a future first-round pick in a deal for Leonard. The Spurs are seeking more in return, and it’s hard to believe that one unproven player and a future draft pick that might be close to a second-rounder would be nearly enough.

There’s been speculation since Leonard asked for a trade that Kyle Kuzma would have to be involved in any deal with the Spurs. The 2017 first-round pick was an NBA All-Rookie First-Team selection. Josh Hart, who was taken at the end of the 2017 first round, could also be included in a potential trade.

Boston’s offer to San Antonio might not have been any better, even though they’ve got more intriguing assets to trade than any other potential Leonard destination. The Celtics are reportedly unwilling to part with Jaylen Brown at the moment. It’s been presumed that Brown would be the No.1 piece the Celtics would have to surrender for Leonard.

Hearing Jaylen Brown has NOT been discussed in any potential deal for Kawhi Leonard. #Celtics are taking conservative approach in talks with #Spurs. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 28, 2018

Perhaps the Celtics are hoping to create a trade package that would revolve around future draft picks. Boston could have four first-rounders in 2019, including the Sacramento Kings’ top-one protected selection.

Boston might ultimately be unwilling to match San Antonio’s asking price because they fear Leonard will be a one-year rental. Leonard can become a free agent next summer, and he reportedly wants to play in Los Angeles for either the Lakers or Clippers.

The Lakers want to trade for Leonard in the near future in the hopes that he could attract LeBron James to L.A.

