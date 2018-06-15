Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded from the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports. The news means that one of the NBA’s best players could soon be dealt, potentially creating another challenger to the champion Golden State Warriors.

It didn’t take long for potential trade destinations to emerge. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would be interested in acquiring the small forward. The Boston Celtics could inquire about Leonard, as well, considering they tried to gauge the availability of the Spurs’ star before February’s trade deadline.

Leonard’s demand doesn’t mean San Antonio has to trade their best player. He’s under contract for one more season, and the Spurs can still offer him close to $70 million more over the life of a deal than any other team. Perhaps the relationship between Leonard and the organization can be mended in the same way that LaMarcus Aldridge signed an extension with the team after initially asking to be traded last summer.

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

If Kawhi Leonard does become available in trade talks, the Boston Celtics will be interested in probing the Spurs about a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Boston inquired about a trade prior to the February deadline, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Recent NBA history suggests that Leonard’s days with the Spurs are numbered. Players that enter the final year of their contracts and indicate they won’t re-sign with the team are usually traded. It’s what the Indiana Pacers did with Paul George a year ago so they could avoid losing him for nothing in free agency.

The Lakers, reportedly Leonard’s preferred destination, have the ability to offer the Spurs a compelling package. They’ve got Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, who were taken with the No.2 overall picks in each of the last two drafts. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.1 points per game last season and was one of the NBA’s best rookies.

The Clippers have a few valuable assets with the No.12 and the No.13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Tobias Harris and his expiring contract might also make sense to be placed in a deal between Los Angeles’ second team and San Antonio.

Boston could offer San Antonio the best package with assets like the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-rounder, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, though Tatum might be virtually untouchable after having a fantastic postseason as a rookie. Maybe a trade involving Kyrie Irving, who’s also set to be a free agent in 2019, would make sense.

Leonard could have a say in where he’s dealt, considering it’s a risk for any team to acquire him without being sure that he’ll re-sign there for the long-term. That’s where Oklahoma City is now, hoping George returns after spending a season with the Thunder.

With rumors that LeBron James could be headed to the Lakers, will Leonard try to force his way to L.A. to force another super-team? Would he rather play on a team where he can be the clear best player?

The NBA offseason is sure to be a crazy one, and Leonard’s reported trade demand makes it that much more unpredictable.

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images