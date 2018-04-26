Kawhi Leonard is set for a pivotal summer meeting that will decide his future with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are out of the NBA playoffs after a 99-91 loss in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night as their focus will now shift to keeping the services of Leonard.

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP featured in just nine games this season after suffering a quadriceps injury in January. Despite being expected back in action in mid-March, Leonard's return was continually delayed as he ended up not featuring in the playoffs at all.

It was reported last month that his Spurs teammates were frustrated with his prolonged absence while there is also tension between Leonard and the front office over his diagnosis and recovery as he continues to rehab in New York.

All this combined to spark speculation that the 26-year-old could depart San Antonio this year with a number of teams interested in his services, most prominently, the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN though, the Spurs plan to meet with Leonard in the summer with head coach Gregg Popovich taking the lead as they hope to work out their differences in what has been a largely productive relationship between the two parties.

Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

There is also the decision to be made as to whether Leonard will be given a $219 million supermax extension. The ESPN report adds that while the decision rests upon the management and even the players, the final call ultimately lies with the ownership.

This is especially tricky as former Spurs chairman and CEO Peter Holt and his wife, Spurs chairwoman and co-chief executive officer Julianna Hawn Holt, are currently in the midst of a divorce.

However, the players and even Popovich maintain that Leonard wants to remain a Spur and any rumors can only be speculated on as he is still under contract for the time being.

"Kawhi, everybody asks questions, but he's still here," Spurs guard Danny Green said. "He's still locked in. He's a part of the team until things change."

"You never know what happens, right, during the summer. What moves can happen," Spurs center Pau Gasol explained. "On our team, from my understanding, there are six or seven guys who are restricted free agents or [have] player options, and then we have the situation that we all know of [Leonard] that we don't know how that's going to resolve, to be honest."

"From that standpoint, we'll see. Right now is not a time to really think about it or make any decisions. It's just a time to digest what's happened this year, and we'll have plenty of time to discuss next season and what can happen," he said.

Leonard's current Spurs contract expires following the end of the 2019/2020 season. He ended a disappointing 2017/2018 campaign with 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.