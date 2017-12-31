KBS Drama Awards 2017 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Online
The 2017 KBS Drama Awards will kick- start with a live telecast at 9:15 p.m. KST (7: 15 a.m. EST) on Dec. 31. Presented by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) to honor outstanding achievements, the event will feature several performances.
Where to watch KBS Drama Awards 2017 online:
Click on KBS.co.kr to watch the red carpet arrivals and the main event online on the official website at the same time of the telecast. The event organizers most likely will provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network. Click here to watch online.
Nominations:
Netizen Award – Male
- Go Kyung-pyo for Strongest Deliveryman
- Kwon Sang-woo for Mystery Queen
- Kim Jung-hyun for School 2017
- Namgoong Min for Chief Kim
- Park Seo-joon for Fight My Way
- Park Hyung-sik for Hwarang
- Son Ho-jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet
- Woo Do-hwan for Mad Dog
- Yoon Hyun-min for Witch's Court
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim
Netizen Award – Female
- Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Kim Ji-won for Fight My Way
- Shin Hye-sun for My Golden Life
- Lee Yoo-ri for Father Is Strange
- Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
- Jung Ryeo-won for Witch's Court
- Jung So-min for Father Is Strange
- Jo Yeo-jeong for Perfect Wife
- Chae Soo-bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Choi Kang-hee for Mystery Queen
Best Couple Award
- Kim Seung-soo and Myung Se-bin for First Love Again
- Namgoong Min and Nam Sang-mi for Chief Kim
- Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim
- Ryu Soo-young and Lee Yoo-ri for Father Is Strange
- Kwon Sang-woo and Choi Kang-hee for Mystery Queen
- Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won for Fight My Way
- Ahn Jae-hong and Song Ha-yoon for Fight My Way
- Kim Jung-hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Go Kyung-pyo and Chae Soo-bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Park Shi-hoo and Shin Hye-sun for My Golden Life
- Yoon Hyun-min and Jung Ryeo-won for Witch's Court
- Woo Do-hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog
- Son Ho-jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
Best New Actor Award
- Kim Jung-hyun for School 2017
- Woo Do-hwan for Mad Dog
- Ahn Jae-hong for Fight My Way
- Kim Seon-ho for Strongest Deliveryman
- Jang Ki-yong for Go Back Couple
- Song Won-seok for Dal Soon's Spring
- Lee Tae-hwan for My Golden Life
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim
