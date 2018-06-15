Former San Francisco 49ers tackle Keith Fahnhorst passed away Tuesday as his former team revealed the news on Thursday night. He was 66-years-old.

Fahnhorst was a second round pick for the 49ers in 1974 after notably becoming an All-Big 10 pick as a tight end during his college days at the University of Minnesota. He would go on to play for the San Francisco side his whole career as he helped them win two Super Bowls in 1981 and 1984.

In addition, he was a two-time All-Pro in 1983 and 1984 as well as a two-time recipient of the 49ers Bobb McKittrick Award, annually given to the 49ers offensive lineman who "best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice."

The Minnesota native would ultimately end his career in 1987 due to a neck injury as he played 193 games, with 160 starts, only behind Len Rohde among 49ers offensive linemen while he also boasts the eighth-most regular season appearances in franchise history.

He later became a stockbroker in Minnesota but experienced neurological problems in his post-football career. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Fahnhorst was forced to use a wheelchair in recent years and could no longer work as a stockbroker. In dealing with his chronic pain, "he had a procedure to have a pain pump inserted into his back that delivered medication."

His death comes eight days after his teammate, wide receiver Dwight Clark, died at 61 earlier this month due to ALS.

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images