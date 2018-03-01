The Ohio student who shot himself with a semi-automatic gun in the bathroom of Jackson Memorial Middle School, had planned to attack his school because it was an “easy target.”

According to Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink, 13-year-old Keith Simons, who killed himself on Feb. 20, had saved a few messages as memos on his phone, which suggest that he planned to attack his school and “harm others.”

In the memo, Simons showed an affinity toward school shooters, especially the Columbine shooters, adding that like them, he too wanted to leave a mark in American history. He also detailed an eight-step plan to attack his school, which he considered an “easy target.”

“….this will be bigger than anything this country’s ever seen… I’ve been planning this for a few weeks and thought about it a few months, I will never be forgotten I’ll be a stain in American history and the Simons history, it’s going to be so much fun. They won’t expect a thing,” Simons wrote.

"These documents showed that Simons intended to conduct a school shooting and harm other individuals," Brink said, Fox8 reported.

However, the police still do not know why Simons decided to abandon his plans and take his own life instead.

“I think we should thank God every day whatever made him change his mind he did change his mind,” Brink said, Heavy reported. “But I don’t know that we’ll ever have an answer to that question.”

At the time of his death, Simons was carrying a long gun, 80 rounds of ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries in his backpack. On the morning of his death, Simons “walked with a noticeable limp” when he left his house to go to the bus stop, surveillance footage suggested. This is because he was hiding a weapon underneath his clothes.

He got off the school bus and headed straight for the restroom. He came out of the bathroom carrying a gun but no one in the hallway noticed him. Then, he went back inside and a student using the restroom at the time spotted the gun in Simons’ hand and went to report it to school officials.

Simons was rushed to the Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron, where he died later of self-inflicted injuries. It has not been determined yet whom does the gun belong.

According to Simon’s obituary on Legacy.com, the Ohio student “passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2018. He was born in Landstuhl, Germany, on July 29, 2004, to Chad M. and Misty N. (Fuston) Simons. Keith was a caring, quiet and gentle person. He enjoyed practical jokes, figuring out how things worked, archery, Nerf Battle and video games.”

Simons’ mother, Misty, and her fiancé, Tommy, are members of the First Christian Church of Massillon, Ohio. After Keith’s death, the church wrote on its Facebook page: “Misty and Tommy have been active in ministry at FCC for over a year. We’ve come to know and love them. Please continue to keep them and their family in your prayers.”

Photo: Getty Images/ RHONA WISE