Kelly Osbourne has joined Caitlyn Jenner and other celebrities who are showing their support to Life Ball’s charity event in Vienna, Austria.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne arrived in the city on Thursday and attended the welcome party the organization hosted at Le Meridien Hotel on Friday. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter then opened up about her decision to attend the fundraiser in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday during the Life Ball Celebration event.

“When something affects you in your soul and in your heart then you know it’s something you want to be a part of,” she said. “And people all over the world are so lost in this disease and what to do and how to talk about it and if by me lending my voice to it so people can understand it better, then I will do that.”

Jenner voiced a similar sentiment when she was interviewed by the entertainment news magazine. “The whole city celebrates this and diversity, diversity is good. They have raised so much money for HIV,” the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said. “I have my own foundation that I raise money for and I know how difficult that is.”

Aside from Osbourne and Jenner, other celebrities who are participating the fundraiser’s 25th anniversary are Charlize Theron, Adrien Brody, Gilles Marino, Katee Sackhoff and Sophia Hutchins, among others.

Meanwhile, Osbourne also slightly teased about coming back to the music scene. The last time she released an album was way back in 2005. When asked if she’s releasing new music this 2018, she responded, “You’re like the 100th person to ask me that and I’m, like, maybe I should?”

Despite her inactive status in the music scene, Osbourne has done a lot of work elsewhere. She previously worked on “Fashion Police” but left in February 2017 after co-host Giuliana Rancic’s controversy. She also did several projects like “Double Dutchess: Seeing Double,” “Project Runway: Junior” and the TV show “Daytime Divas.”

Osbourne is currently collaborating with her parents and brother Jack on their show, “The Osbourne Podcast,” which premiered last month, as per Daily Mail.

Photo: Getty Images/Thomas Niedermueller