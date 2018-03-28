Kelly Ripa was body-shamed online for her bikini pic that her husband Mark Consuelos proudly posted on social media over the weekend. Many say the television personality’s sultry photo was inappropriate for her age.

The “Riverdale“ actor uploaded on Instagram last Sunday a picture of Ripa donning a two-piece bikini and a sun hat on the beach. Consuelos expressed his affection for his wife in his caption that read, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave.”

While the photo of the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host was completely harmless, some people came after Ripa for not trying to cover up more given that she’s already 47 years old, as first reported by Page Six.

“Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a cutoff age where age-appropriateness comes into play? Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn’t mean you should,” one commented.

Some other Instagram users left rude comments on Consuelos’ post of his wife. One stated that Ripa’s body actually looks like that of a 12-year-old’s. Another wrote that fame has gotten to Ripa’s head because she’s no longer the “sweet Kelly” that she used to be when she started with her career.

Many of Ripa’s fans have since come to her defense. “The haters just wish they could look like you in that bikini. This is why most women have body image issues,” a fan opined. “Jealousy is ridiculous. Point is that she works hard to maintain her figure and rightfully so is proud of it,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Ripa and Consuelos had to deal with online haters. Early this month, a netizen dissed Consuelos for being “short.“ However, Ripa shut down the hater by responding, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” She then added later on, “I love a clapback. I love a troll but I love to troll a troll.”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for over two decades and are parents to three kids: Michael, 20, Lola 16, and Joaquin, 15. They first met on the set of ABC’s “All My Children,” where they portrayed a married couple. They tied the knot in 1996, according to Huffington Post.

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images