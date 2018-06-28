Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have only been dating for a few weeks but it appears the couple’s relationship is getting serious. The model and the Philadelphia 76ers player have reportedly been living together after only a few weeks of dating.

Jenner, who was first romantically linked to Simmons in late May, has been spending a lot of time with the NBA player. Following photos of the couple coming and going from the same home, insiders revealed they have been staying together.

Sources told TMZ the stars have been living in a Los Angeles rental home that costs $25,000 a month. The five-bedroom home features six bathrooms, a pool and is conveniently located near The Grove mall.

While it is unclear who is paying for the property, the renter signed a lease that will allow them to reside in the home for several months. TMZ noted Jenner is in the process of remodeling her Beverly Hills mansion and could be renting the L.A. property until construction is complete.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Jenner and Simmons were once again spotted spending time together. The pair was photographed kissing at a gas station and were later seen joining friends for dinner.

News of Jenner living with Simmons comes after the model was photographed kissing Anwar Hadid in early June. The 19-year-old, who is the brother of Jenner’s friends Gigi and Bella Hadid, and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star were reportedly “just having fun.” Sources revealed Jenner and Hadid did not have plans to turn their casual fling into a relationship.

“Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar’s sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another’s company and things could change, but for now, it’s nothing serious,” an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Meanwhile, a different source told People Jenner isn’t interested in being in a committed relationship. “Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the insider revealed.

Although Jenner and Simmons have been spotted out together on a number of occasions, they have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Photo: Tara Ziemba/AFP/Getty Images